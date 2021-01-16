Dr. Hossain Said-Mahmoudian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Said-Mahmoudian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hossain Said-Mahmoudian, MD
Overview of Dr. Hossain Said-Mahmoudian, MD
Dr. Hossain Said-Mahmoudian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD.
Dr. Said-Mahmoudian works at
Dr. Said-Mahmoudian's Office Locations
Mid-Atlantic Surgical Group6507 Deer Pointe Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 543-9332
Tidalhealth Peninsula100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 543-7057MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Beebe Medical Center
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Had a procedure done and the Nurses and staff was awesome. Highly reccommend Dr. Said for anything Vascular.
About Dr. Hossain Said-Mahmoudian, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
