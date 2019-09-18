See All Pediatricians in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Hossam Abdelsalam, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hossam Abdelsalam, MD

Dr. Hossam Abdelsalam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Faculty Of Med Cairo University.

Dr. Abdelsalam works at AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatric Neurology Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdelsalam's Office Locations

    AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatric Development Hoffman Estates
    1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 490-4222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 18, 2019
    Dr Abdelsalam has taken care of my daughter and son both for concussions. My daughter's was from an elbow to the back of the head in soccer & was severe and Dr Abdelsalam was very caring and cautious with her. She recovered beautifully. He also oversaw my son who was in a car accident. I would highly recommend him.
    — Sep 18, 2019
    About Dr. Hossam Abdelsalam, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1972543080
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Cleveland Ohio
    Residency
    • Cairo University Pediatric Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Faculty Of Med Cairo University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hossam Abdelsalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelsalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdelsalam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdelsalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdelsalam works at AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatric Neurology Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Dr. Abdelsalam’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelsalam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelsalam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelsalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelsalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

