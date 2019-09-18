Dr. Hossam Abdelsalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelsalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hossam Abdelsalam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hossam Abdelsalam, MD
Dr. Hossam Abdelsalam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Faculty Of Med Cairo University.
Dr. Abdelsalam works at
Dr. Abdelsalam's Office Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatric Development Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 490-4222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abdelsalam has taken care of my daughter and son both for concussions. My daughter's was from an elbow to the back of the head in soccer & was severe and Dr Abdelsalam was very caring and cautious with her. She recovered beautifully. He also oversaw my son who was in a car accident. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Hossam Abdelsalam, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1972543080
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Cleveland Ohio
- Cairo University Pediatric Hospital
- Faculty Of Med Cairo University
