Dr. Hossein Alimadadian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hossein Alimadadian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Alimadadian works at
Locations
-
1
Orange County Heart Institute and Research Center A Medical Group1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 640, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 564-3300
-
2
St Joseph Health Center4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 110, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 262-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life
About Dr. Hossein Alimadadian, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1285664029
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Hospital
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Tehran University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
