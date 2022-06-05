Overview of Dr. Hossein Amirani, MD

Dr. Hossein Amirani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Nmc Health, Saint Luke Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Amirani works at Cardiovascular Care P.A. in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.