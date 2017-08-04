Dr. Hossein Ardehali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardehali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hossein Ardehali, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hossein Ardehali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After being told by another cardiologist to go right away to hospital and have surgery done on my hearth, for second opinion I went to dr Ardehali he said I am fine no problem with my hearth this story happened 8 years ago I am fine no problem with my hearth . More important he gave me his cell phone number to call him if I felt any discomfort .i like to thank him and tell him I appreciate his treatment .
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1184750945
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
