Dr. Hossein Bagshahi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hossein Bagshahi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club.
Locations
Hb. Health Pllc800 5th Ave Ste 404, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-6210
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B did a Sleeve to Bypass Revision on me due to reflux. I had a consult with another Dr first who said that insurance wouldn’t pay for my revision because of my lower BMI. Dr. B and his staff knew exactly what was needed to get insurance approved!! I can’t say enough positive things about him and his staff. 5 months post-op and no reflux!!
About Dr. Hossein Bagshahi, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1528117348
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Massachusetts
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Ross University
- University of Texas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
