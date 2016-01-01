Overview

Dr. Hossein Eftekhari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Gilan University Of Med Sciences and Health Services and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Eftekhari works at Cardiovascular Medical Associates in Downey, CA with other offices in Lynwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.