Dr. Habibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hossein Habibi, MD
Overview of Dr. Hossein Habibi, MD
Dr. Hossein Habibi, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Tehran and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Habibi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Habibi's Office Locations
-
1
Hossein Habibi175 N Jackson Ave Ste 206, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 259-7282
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habibi?
Dr. Habibi was able to see me quickly when I was facing a 5+ month wait to see a urologist elsewhere. I'm grateful to him and his team for helping me out.
About Dr. Hossein Habibi, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1073533345
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Cook County Hospital
- University of Tehran
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habibi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habibi works at
Dr. Habibi has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habibi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Habibi speaks Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Habibi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habibi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.