Dr. Hossein Hadian, MD
Dr. Hossein Hadian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic and Rochester General Hospital.
Locations
Rochester Pain Management LLC200 Linden Oaks Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 248-9170
Unity Linden Oaks Surgery Ctr10 Hagen Dr, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 267-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate and professional. Has such a nice personality. I have been seeing him since 2018 for bilateral back pain and have had many steroid injections and several radiofrequency ablations done by him. He is EXCELLENT! He is so great at what he does and it is obvious that he genuinely cares about his patient's. It's so hard to find good and kind doctors. He takes his time at appts and is thorough with his explanations. Always looking for a way to help. I never feel rushed or dismissed/not heard. I would and have recommended Dr. Hadian to numerous friends and strangers. I just can't say enough positive things about him. His office staff is excellent as well. Extremely friendly and helpful. I just love this place. Wouldn't go anywhere else. I've never had a bad experience since I have been going there.
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1881649275
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
