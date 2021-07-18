See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Hossein Oskuiyan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hossein Oskuiyan, MD

Dr. Hossein Oskuiyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. 

Dr. Oskuiyan works at HOSSEIN OSKUIYAN MD PC in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oskuiyan's Office Locations

    H. Oskuiyan MD PC
    1978 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 (703) 499-9620

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Animal Allergies
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cervicitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyneuropathy
Rash
Ringworm
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sleep Apnea
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 18, 2021
    I'm a Persian Gulf Veteran who he treated for many years. He did everything to help keep me healthy and cope with all of my stomach, throat, and fatigue issues!! Greatest Doctor in Woodbridge Highly recommend him as your Primary Care Physician!
    James Roach — Jul 18, 2021
    About Dr. Hossein Oskuiyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407920275
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hossein Oskuiyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oskuiyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oskuiyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oskuiyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oskuiyan works at HOSSEIN OSKUIYAN MD PC in Woodbridge, VA. View the full address on Dr. Oskuiyan’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Oskuiyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oskuiyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oskuiyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oskuiyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

