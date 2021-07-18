Dr. Hossein Oskuiyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oskuiyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hossein Oskuiyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Hossein Oskuiyan, MD
Dr. Hossein Oskuiyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA.
Dr. Oskuiyan works at
Dr. Oskuiyan's Office Locations
H. Oskuiyan MD PC1978 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 499-9620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a Persian Gulf Veteran who he treated for many years. He did everything to help keep me healthy and cope with all of my stomach, throat, and fatigue issues!! Greatest Doctor in Woodbridge Highly recommend him as your Primary Care Physician!
About Dr. Hossein Oskuiyan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1407920275
Dr. Oskuiyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oskuiyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oskuiyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Oskuiyan speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Oskuiyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oskuiyan.
