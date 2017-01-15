Dr. Hossein Sadeghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadeghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hossein Sadeghi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hossein Sadeghi, MD
Dr. Hossein Sadeghi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They completed their residency with Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical College Of Virginia School Of Medicine
Dr. Sadeghi works at
Dr. Sadeghi's Office Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 32 Strawberry Hill Court32 Strawberry Hill Court, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions
-
2
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadeghi?
Incredible doctor. Cares about his patients and works his schedule to accommodate them. Takes his time, not in a rush. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Hossein Sadeghi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1063423028
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical College Of Virginia School Of Medicine
- Q E Ii Hosp|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadeghi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadeghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadeghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadeghi works at
Dr. Sadeghi speaks Persian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadeghi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadeghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadeghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadeghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.