See All Urologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD

Urology
4.9 (35)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mcgill University Quebec and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad works at Center For Male Reproductive Medicine in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD
Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD
4.4 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for male Reproductive Medicine
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 711, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-7977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Testicular Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymo - Orchitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
Scrotal Pain Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Subfertility Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad?

    Aug 22, 2022
    I could not be more satisfied with Dr. Sadeghi in the 14 years that he has been my urologist. His treatments for ED and enlarged prostate have been very satisfactory and brought peace of mind that eluded me prior to my first visit.
    Anthony Velocci Jr. — Aug 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad to family and friends

    Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD.

    About Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Persian, Persian and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336118850
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mcgill University Quebec
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bowdoin
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad works at Center For Male Reproductive Medicine in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad’s profile.

    Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.