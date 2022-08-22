Overview

Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mcgill University Quebec and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad works at Center For Male Reproductive Medicine in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

