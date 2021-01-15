Overview

Dr. Houmam Al-Hakeem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Hakeem works at Houmam Al-Hakeem MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.