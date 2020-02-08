Overview

Dr. Houman Kashani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kashani works at Office in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.