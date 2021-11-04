Dr. Houman Khakpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khakpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Houman Khakpour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Houman Khakpour, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Cardiology100 Medical Plz Ste 690, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3640
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khakpour was extremely calm and supportive throughout my WPW journey. He did a very thorough job during procedure and has excellent bedside manner. Couldn't have asked for a better experience.
About Dr. Houman Khakpour, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khakpour has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khakpour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khakpour has seen patients for Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khakpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khakpour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khakpour.
