Dr. Houman Khalili, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Houman Khalili, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Khalili works at
Locations
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services1150 N 35th Ave Ste 605, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-7900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 255, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 265-7900SaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good patient manner... insisted on overnight stay after Cath, now insurance has denied coverage.... what happened?
About Dr. Houman Khalili, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104084631
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern, Dallas, Tx
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalili has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalili.
