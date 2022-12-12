Overview

Dr. Houman Khalili, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Khalili works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.