Dr. Housam Sarakbi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Housam Sarakbi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
University Internal Medicine Specialists4160 John R St Ste 917, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 966-8532
Wayne State University Physician Group26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 111, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 359-8049
- 3 4201 Saint Antoine St Ste 5A, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 966-8532
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1629475066
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Chgo Med Sch/Mt Sinai/North Chicago Va
- Damascus Univ
