Overview of Dr. Housam Sarakbi, MD

Dr. Housam Sarakbi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Sarakbi works at University Internal Medicine Specialists in Detroit, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.