Overview

Dr. Houshang Makipour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Makipour works at Northern Virginia Endoscopy Center in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.