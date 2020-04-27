Overview of Dr. Houshang Seradge, MD

Dr. Houshang Seradge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Onecore Health.



Dr. Seradge works at Seradge Medical in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.