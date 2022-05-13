Dr. Houssam Alkharrat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkharrat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Houssam Alkharrat, MD
Overview
Dr. Houssam Alkharrat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Grace Clinic at 50th, Lubbock Heart Hospital and Medical Arts Hospital.
Dr. Alkharrat works at
Locations
West Texas Digestive Disease Center5115 80th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 686-0699
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Covenant Medical Center
- Grace Clinic at 50th
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
- Medical Arts Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I have been going to Dr Kharrat for several years and he is wonderful. He is caring, very attentive and follows up with your needs. His staff is just like a fine tuned machine. Excellent at their jobs and with a smile on their faces. He now does procedures in his office and so efficient!!! I have liver issues which he handles also. I trust him with my health!!!
About Dr. Houssam Alkharrat, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1295734424
Education & Certifications
- Bridgeport Hosp, Yale New Haven Hlth
- Bon Secour Hosp|Bon Secour Hospital
- Researcher At Thomas Jefferson University
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alkharrat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alkharrat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alkharrat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alkharrat works at
Dr. Alkharrat has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alkharrat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alkharrat speaks Arabic.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkharrat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkharrat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkharrat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkharrat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.