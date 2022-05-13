Overview

Dr. Houssam Alkharrat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Grace Clinic at 50th, Lubbock Heart Hospital and Medical Arts Hospital.



Dr. Alkharrat works at West Texas Digestive Disease Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.