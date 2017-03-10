Dr. Bogus Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houston Bogus Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Houston Bogus Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BEAUMONT HOSPITAL / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.
Locations
Healthtexas Provider Network--dallas Diagnostic Association601 Clara Barton Blvd Ste 300, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 588-1087
Baylon Ambulatory Endoscopy Center4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 210, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6021
Baylor Scott & White Digestive Diseases Group - Garland7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 250, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Personable, knowledgeable, efficient. AND he listens!
About Dr. Houston Bogus Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BEAUMONT HOSPITAL / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
