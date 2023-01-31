Dr. Houston Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Houston Holmes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's very personable and answers each and every question that I ask. He explains any lab work that I don't understand. He seems to be genuinely concerned about me whenever I visit.
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1053354464
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Hematology
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
