Overview of Dr. Houston Holmes, MD

Dr. Houston Holmes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Holmes works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.