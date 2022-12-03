Dr. Hovig Artinian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artinian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hovig Artinian, MD
Dr. Hovig Artinian, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean - St Maarten (SOM).
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
He is the most amazing provider. He cares for my daughter and he shows it. He talks to not only myself but to her as well.
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1093014284
- Case Western Reserve University - Cleveland (SOM &amp; GME)
- UCSF Fresno Medical Center (GME)
- American University of the Caribbean - St Maarten (SOM)
- Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Artinian has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Artinian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
