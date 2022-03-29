Dr. Howard Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Abrams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Abrams, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School|RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Abrams works at
Locations
Arizona Digestive Health - 19th Avenue20033 N 19th Ave Ste 106, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 242-2555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Thunderbird Endoscopy Center5823 W Eugie Ave Ste B, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 439-1717
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr Abrams’s patient for a decade - and I’m hard to please, so that’s a recommendation right there. He is an intelligent, kind, experienced Dr who communicates clearly, promptly and courteously. I have been very pleased to be his patient.
About Dr. Howard Abrams, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hospital Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Rutgers Medical School|RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrams has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abrams speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.
