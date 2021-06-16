Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Adler, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Adler, MD
Dr. Howard Adler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler's Office Locations
1
Lynn Cancer Institute701 NW 13th St Fl 2, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-6400
2
Center of Hematology Oncology6282 Linton Blvd Bldg 3, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 955-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a great doctor. Dug right in and was able to figure out what was wrong with my blood within a few hours, just by taking more blood and asking questions. What a great diagnostician.
About Dr. Howard Adler, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1427006782
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
