Overview of Dr. Howard Alexander, MD

Dr. Howard Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, AL. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Hospital



Dr. Alexander works at SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center in Madison, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.