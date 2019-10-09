Dr. Howard Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Alexander, MD
Dr. Howard Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, AL. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Hospital
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
-
1
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center33 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 881-5151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Madison Office44 Hughes Rd Ste 1100, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (770) 952-2100
-
3
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center4715 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 881-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?
Dr. Alexander goes above and beyond in listening to his patients and making them feel at ease about their medical condition. He’s an excellent surgeon and genuinely cares for his patients.
About Dr. Howard Alexander, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1376598458
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.