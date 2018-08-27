See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Howard Altman, MD

Urology
4.8 (490)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Howard Altman, MD

Dr. Howard Altman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Altman works at Urological Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Altman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urological Associates PC
    1342 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Delta Dental
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 490 ratings
    Patient Ratings (490)
    5 Star
    (411)
    4 Star
    (55)
    3 Star
    (14)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 27, 2018
    Saw Dr. Altman for a circumcision consultation, he's knowledgeable, patient, & professional. Got the surgery done and are extremely happy with the result. Highly recommend this doctor to anyone looking for a great urologist.
    Dane Smith in Philadelphia, PA — Aug 27, 2018
    About Dr. Howard Altman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1134123102
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Hospital of The University Of Penn.
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

