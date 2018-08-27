Overview of Dr. Howard Altman, MD

Dr. Howard Altman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Altman works at Urological Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.