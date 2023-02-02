See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Howard An, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Howard An, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Howard An, MD

Dr. Howard An, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. An works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Stuart, MD
Dr. Michael Stuart, MD
4.3 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Nicholas Pulos, MD
Dr. Nicholas Pulos, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Rose, MD
Dr. Peter Rose, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. An's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MOR - Chicago (Orthopedic Building)
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 361-2111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Dyer
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. An?

    Feb 02, 2023
    The check-in was quick and easy; everyone I encountered was pleasant (except the front desk guy) which made me less nervous. Dr An’s resident doctor was kind and very helpful. Dr An was concise, answered my questions, inspired confidence and gave me the information I needed to move forward. I felt very good about seeking an opinion from Rush.
    Ellie H. — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard An, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard An, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. An to family and friends

    Dr. An's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. An

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard An, MD.

    About Dr. Howard An, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255310157
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jefferson Med College
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mc Ohio
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mc Ohio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard An, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. An is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. An has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. An has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. An works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. An’s profile.

    Dr. An has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. An on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. An speaks Korean and Spanish.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. An. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. An.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. An, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. An appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard An, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.