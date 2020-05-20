Overview of Dr. Howard Anderson Jr, MD

Dr. Howard Anderson Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson Jr works at AIM Center for Health & Wellness in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.