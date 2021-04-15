Dr. Howard Aubert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aubert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Aubert, MD
Dr. Howard Aubert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.
Altais Medical Group - Riverside4646 Brockton Ave Ste, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 293-4681
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had severe problems with the Foley catheter after major surgery. It was clogging up with clots just about as fast as the nurses could irrigate it and I was in a LOT of pain.It was removed and replaced at least six times in about four days with no relief. Then Dr. Aubert showed up and in less than fifteen minutes decided I should have a larger bore catheter and replaced it. Problem solved. He’s the catheter ninja! He also came back about a day later to check on me. I saw him more at my bedside than the staff urologist assigned to my case. (The score was two to one. A reflection of dedication by Dr. Aubert and indifference by the other guy) Thanks Dr. Aubert! I loved your bright red scrubs!
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1912116989
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Aubert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aubert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aubert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Aubert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aubert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aubert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aubert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.