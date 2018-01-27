Dr. Babus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Babus, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Babus, MD
Dr. Howard Babus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Babus' Office Locations
Michael V. Stulberg MD Inc504 W Pueblo St Ste 304, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-6867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I always found Dr. Babus to be an excellent Psychiatrist. I always felt comfortable talking to him. He was easy to talk to, and an enjoyable and helpful conversationalist. Even talking about my abusive marriage and sex-life with my then-husband was easy. He always seemed to know the right questions to ask, and I was dealing with a dying family member at one point, and probably would not have got through that without him, I just wish he took my current insurance. I would love to have him again.
About Dr. Howard Babus, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babus works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Babus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.