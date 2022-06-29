Overview

Dr. Howard Baikovitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Baikovitz works at Howard A Rubenstein MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.