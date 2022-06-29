Dr. Howard Baikovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baikovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Baikovitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Baikovitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Baikovitz works at
Locations
Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates of South Florida603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 258, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 893-9303
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baikovitz has been my gastroenterologist ever since I ended up in the hospital due to some complications regarding my Crohn's disease. Of all the doctors I have seen he has been by far the most caring. When I talk to him I can tell that he truly listens to me and tries his best to not only explain my situation thoroughly to me but also to make me feel well. I think great doctors should not only be good at being knowledgeable, but also having the soft skills to communicate well and make patients feel cared for. I can say with certainty that Dr. Baikovits is excellent at both.
About Dr. Howard Baikovitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336183250
Education & Certifications
- U Pitt Med Ctr
- Jackson Meml/U Miami
- Jackson Meml/U Miami
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baikovitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baikovitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baikovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baikovitz works at
Dr. Baikovitz has seen patients for Gastritis, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baikovitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baikovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baikovitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baikovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baikovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.