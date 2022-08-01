Overview of Dr. Howard Barnebey, MD

Dr. Howard Barnebey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State University.



Dr. Barnebey works at Specialty Eyecare Centre in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Blepharitis and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.