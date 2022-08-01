See All Ophthalmologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Howard Barnebey, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (72)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Howard Barnebey, MD

Dr. Howard Barnebey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State University.

Dr. Barnebey works at Specialty Eyecare Centre in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Blepharitis and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnebey's Office Locations

    Specialty Eyecare Centre
    1920 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Blepharitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Glaucoma
Blepharitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Aug 01, 2022
    Dr. Barnebey is the best. He performed a procedure which I was very nervous. Talking to him kept me calm and I knew all would go well. His staff is just as wonderful as he is. I would recommend him to all my family and friends.
    Lita S — Aug 01, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Barnebey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346206224
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Barnebey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnebey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnebey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnebey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnebey works at Specialty Eyecare Centre in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Barnebey’s profile.

    Dr. Barnebey has seen patients for Glaucoma, Blepharitis and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnebey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnebey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnebey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnebey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnebey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

