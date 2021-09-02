Dr. Howard Baron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Baron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Baron, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Baron works at
Locations
Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition Associates653 N Town Center Dr Ste 400, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 213-6040
Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition Associates3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 309, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 213-6078Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B is very caring and considerate. He listens to everything you have to say and any and all concerns. I can’t recommend him enough.
About Dr. Howard Baron, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1497739601
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Minnesota
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
