Dr. Howard Baum, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Baum, MD
Dr. Howard Baum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Dr. Baum's Office Locations
Office476 BAY RIDGE PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-2661
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient since 2008, I've had 2 knee surgeries and many years of both knee and back injections due to my chronic issues. If you been to his Bay Ridge office recently, I'm sure you've seen all the new changes. The offices are all newly renovated, bright and modern, a "must" front office change of staff too. The long wait times have improved tremendously due to a new telephone/appointment scheduling system! Dr Baum is a great ortho surgeon and I won't use anyone else. His PA Tatiana is also great and very capable of knee and back injections, if it's not a must to see Dr Baum. Congrats to Dr Baum on the newly remodeled offices, changing the front office staff and new appointment scheduling system. He is truly a gifted surgeon , and now these changes elevate the patient experince to reflect his medical excellence!
About Dr. Howard Baum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baum has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Surgery and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.