Dr. Howard Benn, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Benn, MD
Dr. Howard Benn, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Benn's Office Locations
Howard Benn, MD2 Brighton Rd Ste 400, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (201) 414-9840
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best hematologist in New Jersey and after God, thanks to him, I'm alive. He took care of me for 20 years and to many time hi , saved my life, he is my father, he is the best for the slckle cell crissis .l love you dad
About Dr. Howard Benn, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1841364965
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benn has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Benn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.