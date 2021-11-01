Dr. Howard Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Berg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Berg works at
Locations
UM SJMG Colon Rectal Surgery25 Crossroads Dr, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 356-6664
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Berg was the most reassuring and compassionate surgeon and performed a complex procedure with perfection . We were so fortunate to have had him as our doctor and he saved my husband’s life.
About Dr. Howard Berg, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Hospital
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York|University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg works at
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berg speaks Russian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
