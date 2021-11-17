Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Berg, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Berg, MD
Dr. Howard Berg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Bellevue Hospital Center
Dr. Berg works at
Dr. Berg's Office Locations
Specialists in Otolaryngology101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 520, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-5400
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 731-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an extremely positive experience with Dr Howard Berg, who performed a rhinoplasty procedure on me. From pre-op to post-op, he was professional, patient, kind, and was willing to answer all of my questions. Even in the pre-op room when I was really anxious he helped calm my nerves and assured me the procedure would be quick and painless. His bedside manner is fantastic as well. I couldn’t recommend him enough and am so thrilled with the results of the procedure.
About Dr. Howard Berg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
- Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert E
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berg speaks Chinese.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.