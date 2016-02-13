Overview

Dr. Howard Bernie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bernie works at Kettering Physician Network Gastroenterology in Hamilton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.