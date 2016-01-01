Overview of Dr. Howard Blanchette, MD

Dr. Howard Blanchette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Blanchette works at Advanced Obstetrics/Gynecology in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, High Risk Pregnancy and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.