Dr. Howard Blank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Blank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Blank, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Blank works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Endocrinologists PC32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 214, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 855-5620
- 2 5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 220, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 855-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blank?
I recommend Dr. Blank to all my family members, friends, acquaintances etc. Everyone, including myself, has been very happy with Dr. Blank. He is straight forward, takes the time to explain, and treats his patients like they are his family. He has helped many people including myself with his diagnosis and care..which puts your mind and worry to rest. Dr. Blank is an Excellent and caring endocrinologist.
About Dr. Howard Blank, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1699787424
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blank works at
Dr. Blank has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Blank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.