Dr. Howard Blank, DPM
Overview of Dr. Howard Blank, DPM
Dr. Howard Blank, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Herbert I Erstling Od984 N Broadway Ste L07, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 632-2067
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Blank is your answer to any foot problem! He was professional kind down to earth and very informative as he helps to correct your issues. Has a great sense of humor which is refreshing! Our visits were met with full attention and efficiency. You can be sure you will put your “your best foot forward” by making an appointment with Dr. Blank. When it comes to your feet Dr. Blank definitely “nails” it!
About Dr. Howard Blank, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1750446241
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Blank accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blank has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blank. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank.
