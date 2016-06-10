See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD

Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Blaustein works at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pooja Raju, MD
Dr. Pooja Raju, MD
4.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Vagram Ovnanian, MD
Dr. Vagram Ovnanian, MD
3.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Kristin Fless, MD
Dr. Kristin Fless, MD
4.0 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Blaustein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8674
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Blaustein?

    Jun 10, 2016
    Our family's experience with Dr. Blaustein who has been our primary care doctor for well over a decade has been excellent. He found my husband's prostate cancer through a physical exam before the specialist did and he requires/encourages me to get a chest ray each year at my annual physical even thought I only smoked for 1 year forty years ago. He is very careful. He takes time to listen and is a genuinely nice person and very thorough physician.
    Maureen in Basking Ridge, NJ — Jun 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blaustein to family and friends

    Dr. Blaustein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Blaustein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD.

    About Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760470264
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaustein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blaustein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blaustein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blaustein works at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Blaustein’s profile.

    Dr. Blaustein has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaustein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaustein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaustein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaustein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaustein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.