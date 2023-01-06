Dr. Blumstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Blumstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Blumstein, MD
Dr. Howard Blumstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Blumstein's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates of L.i. Llp7 Medical Dr, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-4885
Rheumatology Associates of Long Island315 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-7778
- 3 554 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 360-3796
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There are many ways prospective patients try to evaluate a physician: board certification, education, experience, lawsuits, publications, etc. But probably the best barometer is to learn how many other doctors are counted among his patients. I'm not the only doc who feels honored to have Dr. Blumstein as his rheumatologist, and with good reason: he's young, but experienced; he's up with the latest; he's casual and easy-going; he works with you, rather than pushing treatments; and his friendly bedside manner puts you at ease. My recommendation? Follow the professionals, and try to get Howard Blumstein as your rheumatologist.
About Dr. Howard Blumstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1598751471
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
