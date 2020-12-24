Overview of Dr. Howard Boey, MD

Dr. Howard Boey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Boey works at Maria Byrne MD LLC in New Haven, CT with other offices in Middletown, CT and Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.