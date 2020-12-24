Dr. Howard Boey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Boey, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Boey, MD
Dr. Howard Boey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Boey's Office Locations
1
Maria Byrne MD LLC1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 302, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 787-4951
2
Southern New England ENT51 S MAIN ST, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 344-0055
3
Southern New England ENT669 Boston Post Rd Ste 1, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 458-6181
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesex Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He performed an emergency throat abscess removal for me yesterday. Very knowledgeable, courteous, transparent and compassionate. A delicate and painful procedure that he made as pleasant as could possibly be expected. Kudos to Nurse Nany and Dr. Chi as well.
About Dr. Howard Boey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boey has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boey speaks Chinese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Boey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boey.
