Dr. Howard Brenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Brenner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Brenner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Brenner works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste S450, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6401
-
2
Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates4228 Houma Blvd Ste 520, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 456-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brenner?
Excellent
About Dr. Howard Brenner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1992708317
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center, Gastroenterology
- Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami Program
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brenner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brenner works at
Dr. Brenner has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brenner speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.