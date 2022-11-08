Overview

Dr. Howard Brenner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Brenner works at Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates in Marrero, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.