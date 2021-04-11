Dr. Bresalier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Bresalier, DO
Overview of Dr. Howard Bresalier, DO
Dr. Howard Bresalier, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Advanced ENT239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 265, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Bresalier on April 9th for dizziness, double vision, and inability to focus my eyes. Previously I had seen an opthomologist and a neurologist who were unable to give me a reason for the sysmptoms. Dr. Bresalier diagnosed my problem as Benign Positional Vertigo which would last 4-6 weeks and go away. No surgery, no medicine, just head and eye exercises. I would recommend him to family and friends.
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1114927159
- Botsford Hospital
- Botsford Hospital
- Botsford Hospital
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
