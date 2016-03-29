Dr. Howard Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Brown, MD
Dr. Howard Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 863-3227
Bone & Joint Center1100 E Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Directions
Highgrove Medical Clinic2701 Chester Ave Ste 202, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 716-9410
Heag Pain Management Center503 Bowman Gray Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 816-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- First Medical Health Plan, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Other than the long wait time this office is amazing.... Friendly staff Dr. Brown is very pleasant and easy to talk to
About Dr. Howard Brown, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982717138
Education & Certifications
- Joint Replacement - Kerlan - Jobe
- Orthopaedic Surgery - Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine - M.D.
- Stanford University - B.S. Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.