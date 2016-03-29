Overview of Dr. Howard Brown, MD

Dr. Howard Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Adventist Health Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Martinsville, VA and Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.