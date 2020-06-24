Dr. Howard Bruckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Bruckner, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Bruckner, MD
Dr. Howard Bruckner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Bruckner works at
Dr. Bruckner's Office Locations
Academy Cataract Laser Surgery909 15TH ST, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-9601
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor! Takes time to explain and reassure patients.
About Dr. Howard Bruckner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1922289057
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Bruckner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruckner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruckner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruckner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.