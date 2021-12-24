Dr. Buchoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Buchoff, MD
Dr. Howard Buchoff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Howard S Buchoff MD PA825 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 788-3381
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Buchoff is very knowledgeable and very detailed in expressions of exceptional care to his patients. I have been under his profound care since I relocated to Orlando, FL since 2012. He is very understanding, ask you questions, reference to your previous visit in your records and begin to further discuss your care. He asks you do you have any questions before he notates in your records for your next visit. Lab results are discussed with you. What is the most importance as well is his great bedside manners. Dr. Buchoff warmly greets you upon entering the room and after his visit with you before he kindly departs the patient room. If you have further questions; you discuss or if not he states to you with a smile have a nice day. His Staff is exceptional in all aspects. I highly recommend this well experienced and best qualified care Specialist.
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1558558148
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Buchoff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchoff has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.